Sierra Leone announces revised guidelines for secret society operations

The Sierra Leone government on Thursday announced a new set of guidelines for the operation of secret societies in the country.The move comes about three months after the imposition of a ban on the activities of secret societies which the government said was fanning violence.

That followed an outbreak of violence attributed to some secret society groups.

A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development outlined a total of 13 preconditions society groups must meet before they can be allowed to embark in any activity.

These conditions include providing prior notice to the authorities through the office of the Paramount Chief of the chiefdom in which the organization operates.

Secret society organisations are also to sign an undertaken to abide by the laws of the country.

Also, henceforth, there will be no secret society activity during religious festivities.

Secret societies have a deep rooted cultural significance in Sierra Leone, dating back to pre-independence period.

They have become so important that they influence politics.

But there have been concerns that they have even been used to deprive minority groups, particularly women, from taking part in local and national politics.

Lately the concerns around the activities of Secret Societies aroused when they were accused of fueling violence during protests against a multinational company operating in the southern district of Pujehun in January, where two people ended up dying.

While the authorities say the new guidelines will resolve the concerns over the activities of secret societies, critics doubt its effectiveness.