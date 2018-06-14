Sierra Leone: Anti-corruption chief ‘forced’ into leave-Report

The head of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Ady Macauley, has been sent on an indefinite “special leave”, reports indicate on Thursday.The development comes as the Commission is expected to unveil one of the biggest indictments in many years, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The government is yet to comment on the status of Mr Macauley, who was appointed to the office by the former President Ernest Bai Koroma. The head of the ACC is one of several positions with security of tenure, given their sensitivity.

Hence news about the departure of Mr Macauley has prompted huge public debate. Sources say the ACC chief had had a tough working relationship with the new administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

The ACC is expected to unseal a set of indictments of officials suspected of involvement in the abuse of a Hajj scholarship last year. Questions are now being asked of the implication of this ‘forced

leave’ on the outcome of these indictments.