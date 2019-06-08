Sierra Leone: Anti-graft agency, ex-minister reach settlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone says it has reached a settlement agreement with two former government officials found wanting for the misuse of public funds.Bai Mahmoud Bangura, former Minister of Youth Affairs and his former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Mr. Adekalie Samura have agreed to pay back the sum of Le300million to avoid prosecution.

The officials will be paying the money along with a Civil Society Activist who headed the Anti-Violence Movement, Mr. Bernard Conteh.

The funds were said to have been provided to the Sierra Leone Movie Stars by the Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA), for the procurement of media equipment and production of movie showcasing Sierra Leone’s development.

According to the ACC, its investigations the three accused received illegal payment as follows: Mr Bangura: Le 300million; he then disbursed the money into the Account of the Anti-Violence Movement, as the Sierra Leone Movie Stars did not have a functional account at the time.

Bangura later requested for Le75million of the said money, which Conteh as the Executive Director of Anti-Violence Movement authorized.

“No proper account of the said funds was given by the former Minister,” the ACC said in a statement seen by APA on Friday.

The Anti-Violence Movement is also said to have misappropriated Le220million.

The ACC added that Mr Adekalie Samura, as Permanent Secretary, approved the “improper financing arrangements when knowing fully well that there are no supporting documents attached.

According to the agreement, Mr Bangura will pay back the total sum of Le75million, being the full amount he misappropriated.

Samura will pay back the total sum of Le5million, whilst Mr. Conteh will pay back a total sum of Le220million.

ACC spokesman, Patrick Sandi, said on Friday Mr Bangura had already paid Le35million.

All three officials, he said, have one month to complete the payment.

The ACC is on a mission to recover stolen funds from former government officials who served under ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma, as part of Koroma’s successor, Julius Maada Bio’s clamp down on graft which he said was rampant under Koroma.

But many people have questioned the rational behind the ACC’s approach of refund rather than prosecution.

They fear it could encourage corruption.