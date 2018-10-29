Sierra Leone: Anti-graft agency recovers $600, 000 in five months

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it recovered 5.4 billion leones (US$600, 000) in the last five months.The monies were recovered between 6 June and 29 October, the Commission disclosed in a statement on Monday. It said it was awaiting onward payment of the total amounts into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the government.

The ACC statement added that the monies were recovered from various corruption related matters, including debt collection and investigations into the transports and ports management system at the

country’s sea port.

The statement comes as the Commission intensifies its fight against graft, which has been described as a major hindrance to its socio-economic development.

While graft is a major concern in the country, there have been questions about the effectiveness of the fight against it, especially in light of the huge money spent via the ACC. The Commission has also

been criticized for its low conviction rate.

But officials have always argued that they gains in the fight against graft far more outweigh the expenditures.