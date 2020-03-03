International › APA

Sierra Leone assumes seat on UN Statistical Commission

Published on 03.03.2020

Sierra Leone on Monday assumed it’s seat in the for the first time ever, the country’s statistical agency announced.Sierra  Leone’s three year tenue in the coveted position began at the  commencement of the 51st Session of the United Nations Statistical  Commission in New York, United States. It runs from 3rd to 6th March.

The  country is being represented at the conference by the head of  Statistics Sierra Leone and Statistician General, Prof. Osman Sankoh.  Prof. Sankoh is accompanied by the Director of National Statistical  System at the agency, Francis Tommy.

In a  statement issued by Stats SL, the agency hailed the inclusion of the  West African nation into the UN body as a landmark achievement, noting  that it would open up opportunities for the further development of the  agency.

“We are happy  with the strides we have taken to revive and turn Stats SL into one of  the beacons of Central Statistics Offices in Africa,” Prof. Sankoh was  quoted saying in the statement.

“We know that we  still have some way to go, but we are happy as a leadership with the  tremendous efforts we have made in converting the institution into a  dependable one that will be enviable for producing credible data and we  are here to showcase Sierra Leone and its statistical competencies to  the whole World,” he added.

Sierra  Leone’s tenure on the UN Statistical system will run from 2020-2023.  Eight other African countries are part of the internationally  represented bidy.

“Sierra  Leone’s sitting on the commission will open unexplored doors for the  use Official Statistics not only in  Sierra Leone but in the entire  African continent. It is also hoped that this tenure will position Stats  SL into a winner Central Statistical Office that will be first-rate in  the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of accurate,  clear, relevant, timely and high quality statistical information on  social, health, demographic, economic and financial  activities to serve  the needs of users  whilst also guiding government and the general  public to make informed decisions,” the statement added.

