Sierra Leone assumes seat on UN Statistical Commission

Sierra Leone on Monday assumed it’s seat in the for the first time ever, the country’s statistical agency announced.Sierra Leone’s three year tenue in the coveted position began at the commencement of the 51st Session of the United Nations Statistical Commission in New York, United States. It runs from 3rd to 6th March.

The country is being represented at the conference by the head of Statistics Sierra Leone and Statistician General, Prof. Osman Sankoh. Prof. Sankoh is accompanied by the Director of National Statistical System at the agency, Francis Tommy.

In a statement issued by Stats SL, the agency hailed the inclusion of the West African nation into the UN body as a landmark achievement, noting that it would open up opportunities for the further development of the agency.

“We are happy with the strides we have taken to revive and turn Stats SL into one of the beacons of Central Statistics Offices in Africa,” Prof. Sankoh was quoted saying in the statement.

“We know that we still have some way to go, but we are happy as a leadership with the tremendous efforts we have made in converting the institution into a dependable one that will be enviable for producing credible data and we are here to showcase Sierra Leone and its statistical competencies to the whole World,” he added.

Sierra Leone’s tenure on the UN Statistical system will run from 2020-2023. Eight other African countries are part of the internationally represented bidy.

“Sierra Leone’s sitting on the commission will open unexplored doors for the use Official Statistics not only in Sierra Leone but in the entire African continent. It is also hoped that this tenure will position Stats SL into a winner Central Statistical Office that will be first-rate in the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of accurate, clear, relevant, timely and high quality statistical information on social, health, demographic, economic and financial activities to serve the needs of users whilst also guiding government and the general public to make informed decisions,” the statement added.