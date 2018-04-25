Sierra Leone: Authorities call for investment in tackling malaria

Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry officials have called for increased investment to tackle malaria, which ranks as the largest single killer disease in the country.On World Malaria Day, officials of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) said more investment was needed to boost the country’s malaria response strategy to sustain gains made over the years and prevent a resurgence of cases.

Malaria, a life-threatening disease, is caused by a parasite, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. The disease is preventable and curable, once quickly treated.

WHO figures show that there were an estimated 216 million cases of malaria in 91 countries in 2016, representing an increase of 5 million cases compared to the previous year.

Some 445, 000 people died of the disease in 2016, 90 percent of whom were said to be in the WHO African Region.

Sierra Leone has a national Malaria prevalence rate of 40 percent, ranked among the highest in the world.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the country records over a million malaria related cases yearly.

“Malaria remains the main cause of deaths for children and it accounts for the highest outpatient cases,” Dr. Juana Smith, Manager of the NMCP, said at the launch of the world Malaria Day in Freetown on

Wednesday.

Dr. Smith, in a power point presentation, highlighted the geographical trend of the disease, revealing that the northern part of the country has the highest prevalence at 51, followed by the southern and eastern regional with a prevalence rate of 40 percent each and then the western region (Freetown and environs) with 21 percent

prevalence rate.

Among the factors identified for the continued prevalence of the disease especially in the north is the low level of bed net usage.

This is partly due to attitude of the people, said Dr. Smith. The presentation also highlighted the correlation between Malaria and poverty. It shows that cases tend to be higher in parts of the country with the lower quantities of poverty.

This, according to Dr. Smith, shows that Malaria is not just a health issues, but also concerns social and economic issues like proper housing, hence the call on the private sector to play a role in rolling back malaria.

The World Malaria Day was dedicated by the World Health Organisation and it serves as remembrance of progress and commitments to ensure global targets to eliminate the disease are met. This year’s commemoration is being held on the theme: “Ready to beat Malaria.”