Sierra Leone begins household survey to gauge poverty level

Sierra Leone has kick-started a survey the government says will help assess the actual situation of poverty in the country.Statistics Sierra Leone, the government agency conducting the survey, said on Monday that the Integrated Household Survey 2018 was necessitated by the need to rectify speculative figures over the poverty situation in the country, following the incidents of Ebola, flooding and mudslide as well as the fall in the prices of iron ore, the main currency earner of the country.

The exercise, which will run for 12 months, will compare the difference in rural and urban poverty. It will notably reveal the status and impact of the government’s much trumpeted development blue print, the Agenda for Prosperity, whose implementation officially comes to an end in June 2018.

The statistics agency noted that it is important to inform development partners on where to focus next in the country’s development agenda.

The World Bank funded exercise will assess specific areas of developments within departments like health and agriculture.

The Integrated Household Survey is usually conducted every five years.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Officials say the Ebola epidemic in 2014 and 2015 caused delay in the conduct of this exercise. The most recent survey was conducted in 2011, which revealed a downward trend in poverty from about 70 percent to about 50 percent.

Abubakar Turay, Director of Economic Statistics at Statistics Sierra Leone, said the exercise would assist the government to conduct proper development planning.

“The basic thing about the Sierra Leone Integrated Household Survey is that it allows us to collect information to help us assess the poverty situation in the country. This is very important because Ebola, Mudslide and fall in the price of iron ore, as well as other issues the country is facing, have all led to speculations about the poverty level in the country,” Turay said in an interview.

Sixty persons have been hired to serve as enumerators, supervisors and data entry clerks and they will cover 684 clusters, from which 10 household each will be selected for the survey.