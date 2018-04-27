Sierra Leone: Bio reiterates call for national unity on Independence Day

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio used his first Independence Day address to reiterate his commitment to fulfilling his development promises.Bio also reiterated his call for unity to ensure his dream is achieved.

“We have to resolve as a nation to lay the strong and credible foundation for our children and our grandchildren. This is the only way to create the conditions for a united, peaceful, confident,

enterprising, dynamic and progressive country,” the President said in a televised address to the nation this morning.

“During my Swearing-In on 4th April 2018 as President of the Republic. I said that my election and my new administration is the dawn of a new era to change and transform Sierra Leone. As a nation we must resolve

to use this opportunity to change and transform our beloved Sierra Leone,” he said.

Sierra Leone commemorates the 57th anniversary of its Independence from Britain. It is being observed as a low key celebration by the government,with only the presidential address.

In his address, President Bio said that the country could not afford to spend money for any outdoor activity with its current financial status.

According to him, this can only be possible in the future when domestic revenue collection makes up 20% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Bio called on Sierra Leoneans to ask themselves what has been achieved in 57 Years of independence, noting that the nation was at a cross road and faced with the stark choice between the corrupt and indisciplined business as-usual status quo and a change in the New Direction where every Sierra Leonean is given the ladder of opportunity to climb and achieve their greatest potential.