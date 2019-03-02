Sierra Leone: Bush fires poses threat to aircraft involved in mineral

Indiscriminate burning of bushes is posing threat to the recently commissioned airborne geophysical survey in Sierra Leone, the government has warned.The nationwide survey, which was launched by President Julius Maada Bio at the end of January, was designed to identify all the country’s mineral deposits and their locations. The government said the World Bank funded project is geared towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the minerals sector and to enable it negotiates with investors for the benefit of its citizens.

As the country prepares for the rains, which is expected to commence between April and May, farmer resort to burning buses as a popular mode of preparation of their farm lands. But this practice is also blamed for uncontrolled outbreak of bush fires which sometimes extends to vast swath of areas.

The airborne survey exercise involves five aircrafts and, according to the ministry, they are flying at low altitude. It added that this situation is also affecting the quality of the data collected. “The Ministry is therefore appealing to all stakeholders, including local councils, paramount chiefs, farmers associations, etc. to please advise the community people to stop burning bushes indiscriminately,

so that the aircrafts can do their work effectively, as Government has invested a lot of money in this project,” the statement says.