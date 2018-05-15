Sierra Leone: Calls for transparency in presidential inauguration

The Sierra Leone government must come clean about the organization of last week end’s presidential inauguration, the opposition has demanded.The All People’s Congress (APC) wants the presidency to publish a comprehensive report indicating the actual cost of the inauguration and how the money was spent.

The calls for transparency and accountability come amidst growing concern over the dominant involvement of the First Lady Fatima Bio in the organization of the inauguration. Mrs Bio was a co-chair of the committee appointed by the president to organize his inauguration.

Critics say the government broke state protocol by having the First Lady in charge of a state program that’s usually handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the government, Le2.5 billion (US$300, 000) was spent on the program that entailed the inauguration proper at the National Stadium and the dinner hosted for the invited guests. But some

newspaper reports put the figure four folds of that amount.

There are also questions about who footed the bill for the hosting of Nigerian movie stars who graced the occasions.

Mohamed Bangura, an APC Member of Parliament and spokesman for the party, said Tuesday they have evidence that there were donations from the private sector and foreign heads of state towards the inauguration and he lamented the fact that the government has refused to acknowledge this.

“The reason why this is important is that we are going to a new direction which calls for fiscal discipline,” he said, referring to President Julius Maada Bio’s campaign promise of introducing

indiscipline in governance.

“They owe it to the people as tax payers,” added Bangura. Lawrence Leema, a spokesman for the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), who was also a member of the inauguration committee, dismissed allegations of lack of transparency and defended the involvement of the First Lady.

He claimed that because of her involvement, Mrs Bio saved the country about Le9billion (US$1million) from the initial budget presented by the committee. The issue has rekindled the debate about the role of the First Lady in the governance of the country.