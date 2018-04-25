Sierra Leone: Chaos in Parliament as opposition disrupt session

There was chaos is Sierra Leone’s Parliament on Wednesday morning after members of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) protested the removal of some of their members who have been prohibited by a High Court from attending the session.The ongoing session is the first of the 5th Parliament whose members were elected in the March 7 general elections. The 146 MPs are to be sworn in line with the law and elect the Speaker and deputy Speaker.

The contest for the Speakership is the major contention and the two major candidates are from the APC and the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

But it followed that the SLPP had filed a petition against 15 of the APC members and the High Court has t granted an injunction barring these members from attending Wednesday’s session. The commotion began when these MPs were asked to step out of the Parliament.

The other APC The members began singing party songs and disrupted the proceedings.

The Clerk of Parliament, Umar Paran Tarawally, had to call in the police to march the protesting MPs out of the House.

Security was tight outside and around the Parliamentary complex as the process of swearing in the new MPs was carried out. The current Speaker, Sheku Dumbuya of the APC, is contesting against Dr. Abass Bundu of the SLPP for the Speakership. The new Speaker is expected to be announced before the end of the day.