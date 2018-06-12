Sierra Leone: Charles Margai sacked as Justice Minister

Sierra Leone’s Justice Minister, Charles Francis Margai, has lost his cabinet seat, less than two months since been appointed as Attorney General and Justice Minister.Mr Margai’s sacking on Monday was announced alongside his replacement, a UK-based university lecturer, Dr (Ms) Priscilla Schwartz. Ms Schwartz, until her appointment, was a lecturer at the Faculty of Law in Leicester where she teaches undergraduate Contract Law and Law of Tort.

She is also the LLM Module convenor of Law and Organisation of the World Trading System (LW7170) and Contemporary Legal Problems of World Trade (LW7015).

Dr Schwartz holds degrees from the University of Sierra Leone, Fourah Bay College (BA, LLB(Hons)) and the University of London, King’s College and Queen Mary College (LLM and PhD) respectively.

Described as an expert in Public International Law, Schwartz is also a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone. She is credited as an instrumental figure in efforts to set up the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone, including the negotiation and drafting of its Statute and Agreements.

The announcement from the presidency didn’t give any reason for Margai’s sacking, which has left in its wake an avalanche of theories for the decision. It is widely rumored that the decision was

occasioned by a disagreement between President Julius Maada Bio and Margai, who was himself a presidential candidate in the March 2018 elections that brought the former to power.

Margai, the leader of the opposition People’s Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC), supported Bio in the run-off against his main challenger, incumbent candidate Dr Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC).

Maragai’s sacking brings back memories of his relationship with former President Ernest Bai Koroma. The PMDC supported Koroma’s ticket under the APC in 2007 to oust SLPP in elections that year. Margai soon fell out with Koroma.