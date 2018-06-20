Sierra Leone, China sign fishing deal

Sierra Leone and Chinese governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see China increase its fleets of fishing vessels in the waters of the West African country.The agreement, signed by President Julius Maada Bio on behalf of the Sierra Leone government, is expected to lead to an increase in investment in the country’s fishing sector, according to a statement from the presidency on Tuesday.

Yu Kangzhen, Vice-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, who is currently at the head of a Chinese government delegation visiting Freetown, appended his signature on the MoU on behalf of his government.

According to the State House release, the Chinese will deploy fishing vessels that would embark on research on the country’s fish stock as well as monitor and provide surveillance on its waters against illegal fishing.

The Sierra Leonean water is prone to illegal fishing, with many of the illegal fishing trawlers coming from Asia. Official accounts indicate that the country loses over US$100m yearly to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing.

President Bio was quoted saying the agreement with the Chinese falls in line with his development blue print as fisheries is one of the crucial areas targeted in his effort of economic diversification.

“We believe that if the right investment is made the sector will be able to serve as a strong base for our local revenue generation drive,” he said.

“This signing symbolises our desire to encourage further investment into our country and as we go about our development process, we will want to add more value to our fishery products even before they are brought to the market for sale,” the president added.

Mr Kangzhen also used the State House ceremony to formally present an invitation to President Bio to attend the China-Africa Summit scheduled for September this year in China. It will be Mr Bio’s first visit to China as President of Sierra Leone since his election in

March this year.

The Sierra Leonean President, on accepting the invitation, said he looked forward to meeting his Chinese counterpart and other Africa leaders.