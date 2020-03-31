Sierra Leone confirms first Covid-19 case

Sierra Leone president Julius Maada Bio announced Tuesday the first coronavirus case in the countrySpeaking in an emergency press conference at State House, President Bio revealed that the index case, which he described as “imported”, is a 37-year old man who traveled from France via Brussels Airlines and arrived in the country on March 16, when he was placed in quarantine.

The man only showed signs and symptoms on the day he was up for discharge from quarantine when he was subjected to test. The man has been admitted for treatment, the president added.

“Now every minute matters,” President Bio said, urging Sierra Leoneans to be more vigilant as the country enters a new phase of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to prevent possible community infection, we have quickly isolated Case #1. We have immediately and aggressively operationalised tracking and surveillance for all primary and secondary contacts (that is every person Case#1 may have come into contact with),” he said.

The president also announced that the government’s covid-19 response team is now fully activated. It will be headed by the country’s defense minister, Brigadier (Rtd) Kellie Hassan Conteh.