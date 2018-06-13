Sierra Leone: Damning Auditor-General’s report finally laid in parliament

The contentious 2016 report of Auditor General has finally been published, after been tabled before parliament on Tuesday, the Audit Service Sierra Leone has said.The annual report of the Auditor General, which is the protector of the public purse, is in line with a constitutional provision which calls for the scrutiny of all public accounts.

Under this all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are subjected to audit and the reports presented to parliament for further investigation and appropriate action.

The Auditor General’s Office is also expected to publish the report for the consumption of the general public, but not before it is tabled before parliament.

The last few years the reports have generated huge debate, sometimes pitting politicians and the Auditor General’s Office over its findings. As always, the last report revealed massive financial misappropriation.

The last government came under sustained criticism for failing to act appropriate on that and previous reports, thereby appearing as condoning corruption.

The 2016 report was presented to parliament since in 2017, but it could not be published as it failed to be tabled before the House.

Critics of the last government interpreted that as a deliberate move to prevent it from being published.

It followed a row between the House and the Audit Service Sierra Leone over who has the mandate to make the content of the documents public.

Nonetheless, snippets of its contents found their way into public domain, revealing that over 75.5 Billion Leones (US$10) were unaccounted for and presumed stolen from the public purse by state operators.

Civil society and accountability organizations had maintained calls for for the current parliament to act on the report after a change in the government earlier this year.

There are already growing calls for action to be taken against any individual or institutions found wanting by the appropriate parliamentary investigation committee.