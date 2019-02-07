Sierra Leone declares rape national emergency

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has declared rape and sexual assault a national emergency, and said that anyone found guilty of raping minors be given life sentence.The landmark declaration on Thursday paved the way for the government to deploy resources to tackle a situation campaigners say has become alarming due to the rising number of cases and age of the victims.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at State House in the presence of women’s rights campaign groups, as well as the First Lady, Fatima Bio. Mrs Bio has been championing the latest wave of campaign against sexual violence through her ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ campaign.

Rape and sexual assault has for a long time been a major problem in Sierra Leone, but campaigners say the situation has worsened both in terms of severity and the age of the victims in recent years.

According to the Rainbow Center, a privately run facility which provides medical and psychosocial care to rape victims, last year over 3000 cases of sexual violence were reported across its operational

areas in the country. Some 2, 900 of those were sexual assault cases.

And the youngest victim was a 12-month old baby. “As a nation, this should not be allowed to happen,” declared President Bio, warning against a culture of silence that has been

blamed on socio-cultural and religious factors.

The President listed six-point actions to be undertaken immediately by relevant government agencies, including the setting up of special divisions within both the police and the judiciary to tackle cases involving minors and fast track prosecution.

All government hospitals have been ordered to provide free medical services and certificate to victims of rape and sexual violence.