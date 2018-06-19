Sierra Leone defends mass sacking of chiefs

The new government in Sierra Leone has defended the decision to layoff over 40 regent chiefs appointed by its predecessor.An official said on Monday that it was aimed at righting a wrong that has occasioned widespread discontent across the country.

The regent chiefs, who are serving in acting capacity as paramount chiefs, were installed following the creation of new chiefdoms as part of a controversial de-amalgamation exercise conducted last year.

Chieftaincy is a crucial aspect of governance in Sierra Leone which is divided into districts which are in turn divided into chiefdoms.

Every chiefdom is headed by a paramount chief (PC).

The country initially had 217 chiefdoms and 13 districts.

This was later trimmed to 147 chiefdoms and 14 districts, after their amalgamation by the British colonial administration which cited economic, social and political reasons for the decision.

In 2017 former President Ernest Bai Koroma’s government announced the reversal of the decision of the colonial masters by de-amalgamating chiefdoms that were amalgamated.

It brought in 41 more new chiefdoms, totaling 190.

The districts were increased to 16.

The Koroma administration said the de-amalgamation exercise was meant to right a colonial wrong which had itself occasioned problems in the communities.

The issue was even captured in the post-1991-2002 civil war truth and reconciliation commission which identified disagreements among ruling families as sources of constant discontent.

According to the relevant laws, paramount chiefs are elected by chiefdom councilors and since modalities had to be put in place to conduct such an election, regent chiefs were appointed to serve as care taker paramount chiefs in the meantime.

The new government of President Julius Maada Bio recently replaced all 41 regent chiefs with new ones.

According to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Antony Brewer, this followed a nationwide consultation which revealed a deep-rooted dispute in chiefdoms that were de-amalgamated.

The minister said the decision to lay off the chiefs was taken in the best interest of peace and stability as there had been complaints from their subjects.

According to reports, the appointment of the regent chiefs had also created rifts among communities as some ruling families felt the wrong people were selected.

There have also been reports of intimidation by the regent chiefs against those who opposed their appointment.

Minister Brewer told state broadcaster SLBC that the decision was meant to reinstate tranquility.

He said all regions were affected, contrary to allegations that it only affected the opposition dominated northern part of the country.

The minister however did not give any specific date for the holding of substantive PC elections.