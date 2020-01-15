International › APA

Happening now

Sierra Leone detains Liberian activist

Published on 15.01.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone authorities have detained a Liberian activist who is transiting through the country en route to the United States, APA learnt on Wednesday.Henry P. Costa was prevented from boarding a plane headed for Paris,  from where he was to connect to the US, sources said. They added that he  was called in for questioning by immigration officials and later held  at a police station at the airport town of Lungi.

Costa is the head of the Council of Patriots (COP), a pressure group  that has led protests against the rule of President George Weah. Reports  indicate that he had been under investigation for the authenticity of  the traveling document he used to enter Liberia in December last year.

The Liberian police claimed he wasn’t cooperating with the investigation when he decided to leave the country via Freetown.

Reports about his arrest in Sierra Leone also indicate that he was being  interrogated about the document he used to enter into the country  through land border.

There are concerns that the Julius Maada Bio administration intends to  extradite the activist back to Liberia on the orders of his Liberian  counterpart.

Some Sierra Leoneans have taken to social media urging the government to release him.

But the activist himself was quoted allaying fears of his situation via a social media post, noting he was been treated badly.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top