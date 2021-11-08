Sierra Leone: Disconnection between reforms, safety of citizens

Sierra Leoneans have once more been reminded that many reforms introduced after the end of the civil war have not yet connected to the safety and wellbeing of large majority of the population, especially ordinary citizens who always pay a very high price for growing insecurity that many say led to the oil tanker disaster in the capital city Freetown on November 5, 2021, claiming over hundred lives and overwhelming hospitals and healthcare facilities with burned patients and dead bodies.Many people argue that the scene where the oil tanker was rammed by a truck should have been immediately barricaded to prevent, among other things, people desperate to earn a living from coming to fetch the fuel that was pumping from the tanker. Some say the fireballs from the exploding tanker spread so fast and destroyed so many lives and properties primarily because of the overcrowding, traffic and explosion caused by the people who were busy carting the fuel away, which lasted for over thirty minutes.

Moreover, there was a similar argument of disconnection between reforms, and the security and wellbeing of Sierra Leoneans when the catastrophic 2015 Ebola outbreak killed over 4,000 people and the deadly mudslide swept through the Capital city Freetown in 2017 and claimed over hundred lives. It seems post-conflict Sierra Leone has not been able to adequately respond to the rapid urbanization that took place during and after the civil war.

The brutal civil war that lasted from 1991-2002, killing over 70,000 people and displacing about half of the population forced many citizens to go seek refuge in towns and cities, particularly Freetown. Now over half of the population lives in cities and urban areas, according to latest UN data.

However, the country will have to know how many Sierra Leoneans live in unsafe, unhealthy and unhappy communities, including slums where conditions are extremely bad. What is the quality of housing, water, sanitation, transportation and infrastructure across Freetown and other populated cities and towns?