Sierra Leone: Ex-VP quits party

Former Sierra Leone Vice President and presidential candidate in the 2018 General Election has resigned from his party – the Coalition for Change (C4C).Samuel Sam-Sumana has also applied to rejoin his former party, the All People’s Congress (APC), which expelled him in 2015 causing him to lose his Vice Presidential position.

Mr Sam-Sumana served as Vice President from 2007 to 2015, when he was sacked by then President Ernest Bai Koroma after a protracted power struggle between the two. He then co-founded the C4C under which he ran for the presidency in 2018 and emerged a distant third.

Rumours of the former VP rejoining the APC had been on since after his refusal to back any candidate in the run-off election between the APC and SLPP, which the SLPP ended up winning.

But on Tuesday the leadership of C4C confirmed his departure. Tamba Sandy, National Chairman of C4C, described the development as a “tsunami.” But he added that despite the setback, the party would remain.

“The assurance that we can give you here is that the C4C will continue to strive. The banners of our mantra will continue to be raised even higher,” added Saa Emerson Lamina, the party’s leader in Parliament.

Later on the same Tuesday, APC officials confirmed that Mr Sam-Sumana had tendered his application to rejoin the party. But a spokesman was quoted saying they were still looking at the application for action.

Sam-Sumana’s supporters on social media have promoted the idea that he would be the party’s presidential candidate in 2023. Whether this is true or not it will take time to know, but certainly

his rejoining of the APC starts the beginning of a tough battle within the party.