Sierra Leone: Fears of fuel shortage dominate papers

Published on 19.11.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean papers is dominated by stories about the fears of a shortage of fuel and the queues in fuel stations which have been growing in length since last weekend.Yet the Petroleum Regulatory Authority insists that there is no fuel shortage.

The story is notably captured by Global Times and Gleaner newspapers.

Global Times carries the story as front page banner headline: ‘No more fuel price increase this year.’

Gleaner says: ‘No change in pump prices.’

Global Times lead story is on the ongoing conference on energy in Freetown.

The headline reads: ‘Salone hosts energy summit.

The New Age newspaper leads with an alleged losses in revenue due to tax waiver by the government. ‘Over Le80billion missing in govt coffers,’ the paper screams as its main banner headline.

A second front page story on the same paper says: ‘Parliament to enact electronic transaction bill.’

The Guardian Post leads with criticism of a small political party called ReNIP of the government’s handling of the economy.

‘ReNIP exposes govt lapses,’ its headline reads.

A second lead headline reads: ‘Editors condemn attack on colleague.’

This is about the arrest recently of a journalist who reportedly sent a text message to the Chief Minister requesting for information about alleged corruption he was suspected of involvement in.

The Provincial Times reports that an MP is reporting military brutality on his constituents.

It also has a story on the Information ministry engaging parliament on plan to repeal the Criminal Libel law.