Sierra Leone: Former President debunks claims of secret meeting with military

Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma has described as ‘wild allegation’ the suggestion that he engaged in a secret meeting with military operatives.The allegation against the former president was leveled by the spokesman of the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Lahai Lawrence Leema, in a social media comment on Wednesday.

Leema alleged that Koroma met with some military officers in his home town of Makeni.

In a statement from his office, the former president denied the allegation, saying he’d never even stepped out of Freetown since he left office on April 4, when Julius Maada Bio was sworn into office after being declared winner of the March 31 run-off election.

“For the avoidance of all doubts, we hereby state that the former President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, has not held any secret meetings with military officers here in Freetown, in Makeni or anywhere else. We therefore condemn in the strongest of terms this errant attempt to bring the name of the former president to disrepute,” the statement signed by Sheriff Mahmud Ismail, Special Assistant to the former President, said.

While demanding an “immediate retraction” of the allegations, the statement noted that having served for 10 years as president, and throughout which period he worked assiduously to ensure Sierra Leone enjoyed peace and quiet, it hardly made sense that Koroma would engage in anything that would distabilise the country.

The former president’s office also lamented that the allegations brought sad memories of how innocent Sierra Leoneans were in the past implicated on “trumped up” allegations of treason, resulting in unimaginable, extra-judicial consequences.

It noted this accusation, coming on the backdrop of reported harassment of citizens following the end of the next month election, makes the situation even more “dangerous gimmick”.