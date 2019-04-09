Sierra Leone fraud investigators issue first arrest warrant

In what will be the first since the start of hearings at the Commission of Enquiry investigating alleged corruption under the administration of former President Ernest Bai Koroma, one of the judges has issued an arrest warrant for three people.Nigerian judge, Justice Biobele Georgewill of Commission No 1, on Monday ordered for the arrest of Rev. Ibrahim Koroma, Mohamed Kamara and Dr Serry Idriss Kamara after they failed to appear before him despite repeated requests.

The two men who worked at the Ministry of Youth Affairs are wanted over their alleged roles in the Youth in Drainage and Youth in Fisheries projects, two of the most interesting issues being investigated by the commission.

While the drainage project entailed cleaning of gutters in major streets in the capital, Freetown for daily wages for unemployed youths, the fishing project involved purchasing of fishing boats for another crop of unemployed youths engaging in fishing.

The two projects, which were part of job creation schemes by the former government, involved about US$2m.

They were both managed by the Ministry of Youths Affairs.

The three men declared wanted were either responsible for the coordination of the two projects or they played major role in decision making or funds disbursement.