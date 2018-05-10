Sierra Leone: Free education scheme begins in September

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has announced September as the beginning of the implementation of his flagship campaign promise of free education.Bio made the disclosed as part of his speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to officially pronounce that effective next academic year starting September 2018, my Government will introduce Free Education from primary level to senior secondary school as promised,” the President declared in front of lawmakers and senior government officials.

The occasion held in the well of parliament provided the president the platform to put down his government’s development plan for the next 12 months.

The speech touched on a wide range of issues, from the economy to agriculture, to human development.

He also promised to strengthen democratic institutions and respect the constitution.

Mr Bio came to power through democratic elections on March 31, after been declared winner of the hotly contested second round presidential election.

But since he campaigned on instilling discipline in governance, the last few weeks have witnessed the implementation of tough measures, powered by two Executive Orders, which critics have interpreted as undemocratic.

But the former junta leader said he is committed to upholding the constitution.

Bio also said his victory was a demonstration of the advancement in Sierra Leone’s nascent democracy.

In his 41-page long speech, the President promised to repeal the notorious Criminal and Seditious Libel Law and to allocate an annual subvention to the umbrella Sierra Leone association of Journalists.

He also promised to revamp the country’s national broadcaster, all geared towards providing room to advance the country’s democracy.

The free education scheme was the single dominant subject in Bio’s campaign manifesto in the March 2018 general elections – The New Direction.

He said the primary objective is to increase access to quality pre-primary, primary, secondary, technical and vocational education and training as well as university education that will enable citizens engage in meaningful productive economic activity.

The president promised to increase and sustain the budgetary allocation to education to a minimum of 20 percent as a way of ensuring the success of his plan.

He announced that to ensure effective coordination of support of the programme, the government would establish a Multi-Partner Education for Development Basket Fund.

In support of this, he added, it would also establish two committees.

A High Level Inter-Ministerial and Partners Group (IMPG) on Free Education comprising of relevant ministries and partners will provide the strategic guidance to the planning and design of the programme, mobilise resources and oversee the implementation.

The second will committee will be a Technical Group (TG) on Education comprising professionals from the relevant MDAs and partner agencies which will design the programme, coordinate and monitor the implementation.

The Technical Group, he explained, will report to the High Level InterMinisterial and Partners Group.