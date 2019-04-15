Sierra Leone gets new chair for Political Parties regulator

The long vacant seat of chairman of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) has been filled with the parliamentary approval of the presidential appointee, Abdulai M Bangura, APA learnt on Monday.Mr Bangura, who until his appointment to the position was the deputy Minister of Justice, got the parliamentary nod on Friday.

His appointment comes nearly ten months since the death of Patrick Hamilton, the former holder of the office.

Justice Hamilton had succeeded Justice Tolla Thompson, who also died in office in September 2016.

PPRC is the body charged with registering and regulating the activities of country’s political parties.

It also mediates between and within political parties when there are disputes.

According to the laws, the chairman of PPRC should be a serving or former judge, or anyone qualified to serve as a judge.

The Judicial Council makes the nomination and send the names to the president who confirms the appointment.

The delay in filling the vacancy created by the death of Justice Hamilton had caused concern among pro-democracy campaigners who have repeatedly called on President Bio to appoint a new chairman.

The concerns were sparked by recurrent dispute among and within political parties.

Observers say Mr Bangura’s first major task is to resolve a dispute that has created rival factions in the All Political Parties Association.