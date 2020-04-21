Sierra Leone gets new Covid-19 spokesman

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Solomon Jamiru, has been named the new spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 response.Mr Jamiru was named on Tuesday as a replacement to Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication.

Information Minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, made the announcement at a press conference. He did not give details as to why his deputy was replaced as spokesperson in the national response efforts of the pandemic.

The development comes as the country’s Covid-19 cases increase by the day, On Tuesday eight new confirmed cases were recorded, bringing the total cumulative tally to 50.

Officials have blamed fake news as a major obstacle to the fight against the pandemic, pointing to the need for a proactive communication strategy.