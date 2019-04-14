Sierra Leone: Ghana military top brass on study tour

A delegation of top Ghanaian military officials is on a week-long study tour in Sierra Leone, APA learnt on Saturday.The team from the Ghanaian Armed Forces Command and Staff College, which met with President Julius Maada Bio on Saturday, is in Sierra Leone as part of a senior staff course to familiarise with contemporary issues in the sub-region, according to a statement from the presidency.

The delegation comprising 19 persons with participants mainly Majors, Lieutenant Colonels or their equivalents, was led to State House by Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Rtd. Colonel Simeon Sheriff.

Col. Sheriff was quoted saying the visit was part of an annual Africa wide tour that’s designed to enhance the students’ view on global affairs with emphasis on the African continent and to analyse the factors and potential areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The theme for this year’s study tour is “Fostering an Inclusive and Sustainable Development Agenda for Africa”. During the course of the last few days, the delegation has visited and made presentations to different Ministries aligned with Sierra Leone’s development plan.

Team leader, Moses Kwado Beick Baffour, was quoted saying that the visit was a testament of the long standing relationship between the two countries, expressing hope for further collaboration.

President Bio told the delegation that the visit was timely in light of efforts to reintegrate the sub region. The president said such visits would allow citizens to learn more about the situation in sister countries.

“We live in a highly interconnected world today, so such an exercise will provide a rich experience in learning about the culture of other countries and why other people do things differently. I find this exercise very important for the world that lies ahead of us. The military is a unique profession and I am very proud of it,” said Bio, a retired Major of the Sierra Leone army.