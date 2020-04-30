Sierra Leone government calls for calm after botched prison break

The Sierra Leone government said it has mounted an investigation into a failed attempt of prison break at the country’s maximum security prison which claimed at least one life.The incident on Wednesday morning led to a huge fire incident within the Pademba Road Correctional Center. Photos and video footage of scenes of the incident showed a massive smoke bellowing out of the prison which is located in the center of the capital city.

“Preliminary investigation show that this was an attempted prison break,” a statement from the Ministry of Information said. It added: The situation has been brought under control.

A full assessment of damage and injuries is ongoing and government will provide the public with the full detals.” The incident brought a large part of the capital city to a standstill, as many businesses where shutdown in fear of a widespread violence.

The statement from the Information Ministry urged the public to be calm and go about their business. Wednesday’s incident comes after about three days after the prison recorded its first case of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it is not yet clear whether there is any relation between the covid-19 cases and the riot.