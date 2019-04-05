Sierra Leone: High Court Registrar indicted over corruption

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has indicted two officials of the High Court as it mounts a campaign to cleanse the country’s judiciary, which is widely regarded as highly corrupt institution.Stephen Yahya Mansaray, Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone and Adele Faya, Account Clerk of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone, were indicted alongside two other officials from the National Revenue Authority (NRA): Isatu Ulaikatu Kiamp Kamara and Abubakar Bangura, both of them revenue officers.

All four accused face two count charges each of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence and misappropriation of public revenue, the agency said.

A statement from the ACC said the accused, between the 12th and 20th March 2019 misappropriated the sum of Le 60million (US$7000) meant for the National Revenue Authority.

The money had been paid as fines by a renowned lawyer, Emmanuel Ekundayo Constant Shears-Moses, who was convicted by the ACC on corruption charges.

The indicted persons are expected to make their first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone in Freetown on April 9, 2019.

The accused were first detained on March 20 during a spontaneous raid on the Court House in Freetown which houses the Judiciary of Sierra Leone.

The ACC agents specifically targeted the Judiciary Accounts Department, where it is believed hundreds of thousands of dollars have over the years gone missing without explanation.

Reports indicated that the raid was the culmination of several weeks of surveillance and monitoring by the anti-graft agency.

In the same week, the ACC made similar raids across various strategic revenue generation points, including the Freetown Sea Port, another area widely thought to be highly corrupt.

This is all part of a fulfilment of President Julius Maada Bio’s fight against corruption.