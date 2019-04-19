Sierra Leone hit by jet fuel shortage

Sierra Leone has assured of fixing a shortage of jet fuel which has raised concern over its potential implication on the aviation sector.The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) said it has put measures in place so that airlines flying to the Freetown International Airport get unhindered supply of the Jet A1 fuel.

According to a statement from the air transport regulator, the shortage was caused by maintenance activities currently being undertaken by Total Sierra Leone, the company which is handling jet fueling in the country.

It said this maintenance exercise will last for between four and six weeks.

At the moment there is said to be 1, 300, 000. SLCAA said the French oil company has submitted an emergency plan that include the supply of 50, 000 liters for daily consumption, noting that at this rate the available quantity will serve the rest of the duration of the maintenance.

The Authority also said it would monitor the implementation of the emergency plan.

“As the regulatory body mandated by the SLCAA Act of 2017 to provide oversight functions within the air transport sector, we assure the general public that the necessary measures are being instituted to address the issue as soon as possible,” the statement said.