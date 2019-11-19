Sierra Leone hosting int’l energy conference

A two-day international conference on renewable energy commences is underway in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown to exchange notes and rally potential investments into the sector, organizers say.The Mano River Union Renewable Energy and Clean Cooking Summit enters its second day on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel where the Ministry of Energy is convening the event in collaboration with the office of lawmaker and specialist in renewable energy, Dr Kandeh Yumkella.

The conference attracts participants that including ministers, parliamentarians and civil society leaders from the Mano River Union countries and more than other delegates from abroad.

The organizers say the summit will identify concrete opportunities for regional cooperation on a project level and through knowledge and data sharing, and enhancing the capabilities of national and sub-regional legislators, who have a critical role to play in scaling-up renewable energy and MRU sub-regional integration.

The sessions include ministerial roundtable with a focus on 5 principal themes; energy access, regional trade, energy-economic development/energy-health nexus, clean cooking, and utilities.

There will also be presentations of priority projects, critical issues on the need to secure baseload power and generation planning as well as key successes, new opportunities in the respective sectors of the speakers.

Minister of Energy, Sesay, said in a statement issued to journalists that the conference is part of the Sierra Leone government’s efforts to ensure universal access to affordable and clean energy for its people.

“The government of President Julius Maada Bio is working hard to ensure his vision for providing universal access to affordable and clean energy is translated into action. I am privileged to lead these efforts and welcome all partners and donors to this historic summit,” Mr Sesay said.

“Energy issues are critical for Sierra Leone’s socio-economic development, the MRU countries and sub-Saharan Africa in general. We are happy that we can host the first MRU conference here in Freetown and look forward to working with our partners as we showcase the potential of our countries and work collaboratively to advance solutions needed to bring our people out of energy poverty,” added Dr Yumkella.