Sierra Leone hosts cyber security confab

A workshop designed to map out Sierra Leone’s response to the increasingly worrying cyber security threat is set for today, Wednesday August 14 in Freetown.The 2019 National Cyber Security Risk Management Workshop will among other things, provide the platform to utilize information which will be gathered from an initial picture of the cyber security risk to Critical National Information in Sierra Leone which will inform the prioritization of future investment in building cyber security capacity, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications which is jointly hosting the event with the International Cooperation and Development Team of the UK.

Various government and Non-Governmental Institutions have been identified as key stakeholders to the National Cyber Security Risk Management workshop, it said.

“It is expected that their cooperation will be vital in gathering data about Critical National Information (CNI) as one or more of their systems are critical to the current and future cyber security,” the statement said.

Sierra Leone is one of a few countries with no cyber laws, which law enforcement agencies and regulators say is frustrating efforts to respond to growing trend of cyber-crime.

Of particular concern has been the increase in spate of scam using mobile phones and the sim box fraud which the National Telecommunications Commission say is costing the country millions of US dollars annually.