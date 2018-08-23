Sierra Leone impounds unregistered govt vehicles

Over 60 vehicles belonging to the government of Sierra Leone have been halted by the country’s Road Safety Authority in a major clampdown on unlicensed and uninsured vehicles, APA learnt in Freetown Thursday.The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) says the operation which targets government ministries, departments and agencies is geared towards forcing institutions to regularise the status of their vehicles, including lincense registration and insurance, as well as road worthiness.

Mr. Eric Sam, Acting Director of Safety and Enforcement, said the move was part of efforts to control the country’s high death rates due to road accidents.

Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of deaths due to road accident.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data for 2017, some 1, 842 deaths were recorded for road traffic accidents that year, representing 2.25 percent of total deaths.

Mr. Sam said the operation is also part of efforts to fulfill the country’s commitment to the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011–2020 which seeks to stabilize and reduce the forecast level of road traffic deaths around the world.

“We are much concerned about the lives of the people,” Sam said in a radio interview, noting the role proper vetting of vehicles plays in preventing road accidents.

He stressed that SLRSA would not tolerate any government owned vehicle in the street without proper documentation.

Many of the vehicles being held by the Authority were seized during an operation at Youyi Building, the Chinese-built ten-storied building located in the west end of the capital city which houses several of the government ministries.

“What we found out in this operation is that a lot of government vehicles are licensed but are not insured,” the official said, noting that some vehicles were last insured of licensed as late as in 2012.