Sierra Leone: Information Minister-designate vows to repeal criminal libel law

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Information-designate, Mohamed Swarray, has reassured journalists that the country’s notorious criminal and seditious libel law will be repealed under his tenure.Swarray told the parliamentary committee on appointments on Thursday that the law had no place in a democracy, and that the desire to remove it was rooted in the campaign promise of the new President Julius Maada Bio.

The comments of the minister-designate come as the media fraternity commemorated World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on May 3.

Sierra Leone’s criminal and seditious libel law is part of a bunch of laws under the umbrella colonial-era legislation called the Public Order Act, which critics say had been targeted at political opponents when it was enacted. Media and rights campaigners say it hinders free speech, and is against the spirit of the constitution.

The campaign against the law has been on for over two decades, including an unsuccessful law suit by the umbrella Sierra Leone Association of Journalists.

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma promised to repeal it, but he failed, and the current President Julius Maada Bio had also promised to repeal it.

What replaces the criminal libel law had been the bone of contention, especially in the last five years.

Bio’s Information Minister-designate said the government was determined to fulfill the promise, which is enshrined in their party’s manifesto. Swarray said the law has no place in a modern society and, therefore, must be expunged.

The minister, who is among the first batch of presidential nominees to appear before the parliamentary vetting committee on appointments, also promised to strengthen the independent media commission to ensure it provides the alternative regulatory role by protecting the public against rogue journalists.