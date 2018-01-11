Sierra Leone: Islam remarks ‘misrepresented’

Amidst threats of a nationwide protest by the Muslim community, the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) of Sierra Leone has issued what sounded like an apology, saying it never intended to associate Islam with terrorism.The Commission had come under heavy criticism after it ordered one of the country’s political parties to pull down all its posters bearing the image of its presidential candidate invoking God in his campaign.

Musa Tarawallie, Presidential candidate for the Citizens Democratic Party (CDP), believes that the underdevelopment of Sierra Leone and its woes over the years is because the country is governed by leaders who do not fear God.

He wants to change this.

The PPRC says mixing religion with politics goes against the constitution and its regulations.

In his campaign posters, Tarawallie also uses his forefinger to represent the oneness of God, which the Commission said promotes terrorism.

Some aggrieved Muslims say the Commission is seeking to criminalise the Islamic religion in Sierra Leone.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The country’s Chief Imam went a step further by suggesting a nationwide boycott if the Commission does not apologise to the Muslim community for its misrepresentation.

PPRC, in a statement on Thursday, said suggestions that it linked Islam to terrorism was misconstrued in its statement.

“The Commission wishes to unequivocally state that it regard all religions including Islam as sacred and will never do anything to slight the image and integrity of any religion,” the Commisison said in a statement.

It however reiterated its call for the CDP to pull down its posters and symbols which appear to mix religion with politics, stressing that it goes against the spirit of the constitution.