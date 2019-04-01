Sierra Leone: Lands Director indicted for corruption

Sierra Leone’s anti-graft agency says it has indicted the Director of Surveys and Lands at the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment for corruption.Mr. Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt faces one count of Abuse of Office contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, a statement released by the commission on Monday revealed.

It explained that the sitting government official is accused of using his office to “Improperly Confer” an advantage to a non-deserving person.

According to the particulars of offence, Mr Pratt, between July 1 and July 18 2017, used his office to improperly confer an advantage on an individual to instruct and authorize another person to prepare a report unlawfully and conferring a beneficial interest in one of his accomplices.

The accused is expected to make his first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone in Freetown on April 10, 2019, according to the commission.

The move will serve as a major boost in public confidence on the ACC for indicting a sitting government official.

The is even more important given that the Lands Ministry in particular has be shrouded in allegations of corruption and abuse office.

Currently the ACC is under pressure to investigate the current Minister of Lands, Dr Denis Sandi, who served in the same position under former President Ernest Bai Koroma.