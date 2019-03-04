Sierra Leone leader heads for Harvard, MIT

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio is set to visit Harvard University this week, as part of a tour the presidency say is aimed at partnership building.Mr Bio, according to a statement from the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), will also visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) during the two-day tour of the United States that will run from March 7 to 8.

The two institutions are considered among the leading global institutions of higher learning, research and innovation.

The statement said Mr Bio is scheduled to engage with students, researchers and faculty as he builds partnerships for technical and academic exchange.

President Bio will be accompanied by senior-level members of the cabinet and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. David Sengeh, who is an alum of both Harvard and MIT.

Bio has adopted education as his strategy for growth and development, with a high priority on human capital development.

He declared a free education program for primary and secondary last year on assuming office following his election in the March 2018 polls.

President Bio has also vowed to use science and technology as a vehicle to achieving his development goals, hence the establishment of the DSTI, for the first time within the government of Sierra Leone.

MIT, founded in 1861 in response to the increasing industrialization of the United States, is well known for its stress on laboratory instruction in applied science and engineering.

Harvard, on the other hand, is best known for its popular majors in the sciences. It is also well known for its leadership program.

Both institutions are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and are privately run.

The statement said President Bio will share his policies geared towards enhancing government performance and service delivery during his scheduled program during the visit.

He is specifically slated to attend a forum on Sierra Leone at the Harvard Law School with lectures from distinguished faculty officials from Harvard University and Tufts University.