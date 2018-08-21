Sierra Leone leader launches flagship free education program

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio on Monday launched his much anticipated flagship free education program with calls for citizens to play their role and ensure its success.The ‘Free Quality Education Program’ which seeks to provide free education at primary and secondary school levels is a fulfillment of Bio’s campaign promise.

Launched at a landmark event at the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown, it provides for, among others, tuition-free education and books.

Students who fall in the category will also not be required to pay for admission fees in all government

and government-supported schools.

The government is also eliminating the so-called 6344 system which increased the year of secondary school by one, and reverting to the 6334 system that exists elsewhere in the region.

Le 32.7 billion has been earmarked for the project which is co-funded by the government and the international community.

The government says it is being launched at its embryonic stage and will be expanded within the next five years.

“This is a new beginning for Education in Sierra Leone,” President Bio said in his address to the audience-filled conference hall located in the west end of Freetown.

“Education is an investment for human and economic development. It is a strong pillar for the nation’s industries and also the foundation of moral regeneration and revival of its people,” he added.

The president went on to say that without quality education, a nation cannot get the needed manpower for socio-economic advancement and an enlightened citizenry.

This is why, he added, it is argued that the quality of a nation’s education determines the level of its national development.

Sierra Leone has one of the lowest rates of literacy in the world, at 48 percent.

This is also blamed for fueling poverty in the country.

A number of practices bordering on extortion have been attributed to teachers which the government wants to banish.

The President donated 100 percent of his 3-month salary to the fund.

First Lady, Fatima Jabbi-Maada Bio, through her Fatima Maada Bio Foundation, announced a one hundred million Leones donation to the fund.

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh pledged 50 percent of his salary for a total of 12 months and ten cows to support the school feeding program which is also part of the free education scheme.

Other pledges were made by officials including the Chief Minister Prof. David Francis, Finance Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Alie Kabba, and the Minister of Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Alpha Timbo.