Sierra Leone leader to speak at Vancouver TED conference

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio is scheduled to address this year’s TED Talks in Canada as guest of the organizers’ of the annual conference, the presidency has announced.The five-day Technology, Entertainment, and Design (TED) conference is taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, from April 15 April to 19. President Bio left the shores of the country on Sunday at the head of a delegation that included the mayor of the capital Freetown,

Yvonne Aki Sawyerr, whose office said she had organized a series of bilateral meetings in Vancouver as part of her ‘Transform Freetown’ agenda, including a meeting with the Mayor of Vancouver.

Also in the Presidential delegation is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Alie Kabba and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, who is a Senior TED Fellow.

The TED conference brings global leaders from industry, government and other public services together to discuss global challenges.

This year’s conference is being held on the theme: “Bigger Than Us”.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Bio will deliver a keynote speech on ‘Leadership’.

The statement from the office of Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman said President Bio was specially invited by the head of TED, Chris Anderson to speak on Leadership.

“President Bio whose leadership has inspired the world will be the only sitting head of state this year to speak at the conference that will bring together over 1,000 participants who are top professionals in the fields of science, technology, medicine, architecture, economics, geography, education, literature, law, history, entertainment and politics,” it added.

The Presidential entourage is expected to return home on Friday April 19.