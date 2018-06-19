Sierra Leone: Main opposition leader decries lack of national unity

The defeated candidate of the former ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) in the March presidential election in Sierra Leone, Dr Samura Kamara, has lamented the existence of division caused by the new system of governance.Mr Kamara said on Tuesday the new leadership of President Julius Maada Bio has failed to unite the country by basing appointments to public offices on tribal and ethnic lines. He was speaking in response to the decision by the police to withdraw his personal security details.

Kamara was among 16 candidates who contested the presidency which ended in a runoff between him and Julius Maada Bio of the then opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP). He lost narrowly to Mr Bio.

Like the rest of the former presidential candidates, Kamara was allocated police personnel to provide him personal security. Over the weekend these police personnel were recalled from his private

residence in the west end of Freetown.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister described the process leading to the withdrawal of his security as “inhumane.” “We thought we were united but the most disappointing thing about this result is that it is dividing Sierra Leone,” he said in a radio interview.

“Sierra Leone continues to be a divided country through tribal lines, through regional lines…,” he added. Kamara said the number one priority of President Bio, whom he didn’t mention by name, should have been to bring unity to the country. And this, he noted, couldn’t be by the prevailing discriminating type of employment in public service.

Supporters of the APC have blamed the move on the new government, specifically President Bio. Many believe he ordered the police to take the action, in spite of his repeated pronouncement of depoliticizing the police force.

The Police however dismissed this allegation. A spokesman said Tuesday it was a decision taken after critical consideration. ASP Brima Kamara, Director of Police Media Relations, said they just

wanted to create a balance in the policing process so that the right people who needed security get it.

He explained that all the flagbearers in the March elections had been provided security on the directive of Political Parties Registration (PPRC). He said after the polls, 15 of the former candidates

relinquished security to police, with the exception of Kamara.

“The expectation is that since all other former flagbearers have returned their security, Samura should have done same,” he said.

ASP Kamara also said faced with personnel constraints, the police leadership embarked on a review and decided to withdraw security to all people who do not fall in the category of officials they are mandated to provide security for, which include retried Presidents and Vice Presidents, Members of Parliament, and heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies where necessary. He said this is how Dr Kamara was affected.

But critics say the government was moved by the crowd Mr Kamara pulled on Friday when he went to attend Eid prayers. The Police spokesman responded that the decision to withdraw his

security has been taken three days before that and therefore could not have been influenced by it.