Sierra Leone: Major boost ahead of start of much anticipated Premier League

Preparations ahead of commencement of the much anticipated Sierra Leone Premier League football tournament has received a major financial boost from the government, APA learnt in Freetown on Wednesday.According to sources, the Ministry of Sports has given the Premier League Board Le2billion (US$230, 000) as government’s contribution to facilitate the national top tier football tournament which will be played for the first time in four years.

The last time the annual Premier football tournament was played it was in 2014. It was discontinued as one of the consequences of the power struggle among football administrators, which eventually led to the suspension of Sierra Leone by Fifa last year.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) was divided over a protracted disagreement between aggrieved members and its suspended President Aisha Johansen.

Mrs Johansen, who had the backing of the world football governing body, was accused of maladministration, a charge she denied.

While negotiations are ongoing with Fifa, Football stakeholders say the country could do better by taking advantage of the suspension period to fix the problems that have contributed to holding back the sports in the country, and that include hosting the premier league, which is the highest football league in the country and one of the most effective way of identifying talents.

The government said the money presented to the Premier League Board earlier this week is part of fulfilment of its commitment to developing the game in the country.

Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, Minister of Sports, was quoted on Wednesday urging the board to ensure the judicious use of the funds. “All eyes are on you. Now we live in a world of Transparency,” he said

at the symbolic handing over of the cheque to the chairman of the Premier League Board, Emmanuel Saffa Abdullai.

Some 13 clubs are reported to have completed the registration process for the 2019 Premier League which has been scheduled to commence on January 27. Mr Abdulai said each of the clubs which have completed the registration process will be given Le50m (US$6000) to facilitate their preparation for the league, including taking care of the welfare and remuneration of players.

The Sports Minister also hinted at government’s plan to provide funding to boost female football and other football leagues, including the Division One.