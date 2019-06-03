International › APA

Sierra Leone military dismisses four recruits over pregnancy

Published on 03.06.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Republic of Sierra Leone Army (RSLAF) said it has dismissed four female recruits after they were found to have gotten pregnant just a week into training.The dismissed recruits were part of a special team of all-female intake.  The 300 women were recruited as RSLAF’s response to demands from  international peacekeeping missions for countries to endure at least 15  percent of their contingent taking party in peacekeeping are women.

Major Yaya Brima, a spokesman for the army, said the four were dismissed  on 16 April, after failing final medical test in respect of pregnancy.
“As usual, particularly for female trainees, this final test was  conducted in the first week of the training,” he said, adding that those  slammed with the matching orders included one cadet and three recruits.

Major Brima said the move was also part of its effort to fulfill the  government’s drive to ensure all government Ministries, Departments and  Agencies meet the 30 percent quota recommended by the United Nations. The special team of recruits is expected to graduate this June.

