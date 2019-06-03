Sierra Leone military dismisses four recruits over pregnancy

The Republic of Sierra Leone Army (RSLAF) said it has dismissed four female recruits after they were found to have gotten pregnant just a week into training.The dismissed recruits were part of a special team of all-female intake. The 300 women were recruited as RSLAF’s response to demands from international peacekeeping missions for countries to endure at least 15 percent of their contingent taking party in peacekeeping are women.

Major Yaya Brima, a spokesman for the army, said the four were dismissed on 16 April, after failing final medical test in respect of pregnancy.

“As usual, particularly for female trainees, this final test was conducted in the first week of the training,” he said, adding that those slammed with the matching orders included one cadet and three recruits.

Major Brima said the move was also part of its effort to fulfill the government’s drive to ensure all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies meet the 30 percent quota recommended by the United Nations. The special team of recruits is expected to graduate this June.