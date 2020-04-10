International › APA

Sierra Leone: Nationwide curfew to curb covid-19 spread

Published on 10.04.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone is working to introducing a pass system as the government announced further measures in the fight against Covid-19.The presidency declared on Thursday that effective midnight Saturday  April 11, only essential movement will be allowed between districts  across the country. The move is part of a wider raft of measures  announced, including a nationwide curfew between 9pm and 6am.

The announcement comes a day after the country recorded its 7th case of  the virus, following a three-day (April 5 to April 7) nationwide lock  down. The lockdown period was used to trace all contacts linked to the  first two cases, which were independent of each other and one of which  was the result of community transmission.

The  government said to contain the spread of the virus will require  restricted movement, hence only people providing essential services will  be provided passes.

Retailing is being limited to food items, water, medicine and other essential commodities. 

“Citizens who have no strong reason to be in public places are advised to stay at home at all times,” the statement says.

