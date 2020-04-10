Sierra Leone: Nationwide curfew to curb covid-19 spread

Sierra Leone is working to introducing a pass system as the government announced further measures in the fight against Covid-19.The presidency declared on Thursday that effective midnight Saturday April 11, only essential movement will be allowed between districts across the country. The move is part of a wider raft of measures announced, including a nationwide curfew between 9pm and 6am.

The announcement comes a day after the country recorded its 7th case of the virus, following a three-day (April 5 to April 7) nationwide lock down. The lockdown period was used to trace all contacts linked to the first two cases, which were independent of each other and one of which was the result of community transmission.

The government said to contain the spread of the virus will require restricted movement, hence only people providing essential services will be provided passes.

Retailing is being limited to food items, water, medicine and other essential commodities.

“Citizens who have no strong reason to be in public places are advised to stay at home at all times,” the statement says.