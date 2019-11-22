Sierra Leone: New cabinet ministers sworn-in

About two weeks after he tweaked his cabinet, President Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing in ceremony of six new ministers.The swearing in ceremony is in accordance with Section 57 (Act No. 6) of the 1991 constitution of Sierra Leone, and it offers the President to address the new appointees and inform them of his expectations.

The new ministers include Brig. Rtd. Kellie Hassan Conteh as Minister of Defence, Dr David Moinina Sengeh as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Denis Kpawoh Vandi as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

It also included Philip Karimu Lansana as Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Foday Moriba Jaward as Minister of the Environment and Ms. Manty Beatrice Tarawalli as Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs.

The new deputy ministers include Col. Rtd. Muana Brima Massaquoi as Deputy Minister of Defence and Stephen Syril James Jusu as Deputy Minister of the Environment.

While congratulating the appointees, President Bio reminded them of the enormity of the task before them, noting that they had been meticulously chosen to take up the new duties and that he expected them to bring their best to help the development of the country.

“I have the thought that you are fit to hold these positions and I expect nothing less. I even expect more because the task ahead is enormous. I want to assure you of my full support in the discharge of your duties,” the President said.

Two new ministries were created in the reshuffle – Environment and Gender and Children Affairs.

They were both carved out from existing ministries.

The Gender and Children Affairs Ministry is headed by Ms. Manty Beatrice Tarawalli, who delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of her newly appointed colleagues at the swearing in ceremony,

She said she was particularly honoured to have been appointed as the first female cabinet minister from the northern Koinadugu and Falaba districts and also the first from the minority Kuranko ethnic group.

“With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in us by the President and with an unwavering desire to honour that trust, we have humbly accepted our appointments. We are each aware of the scale and gravity of challenges in our institutions but let me assure you, Your Excellency, that with dedication, leadership and our experiences, we will endeavour to find sustainable solutions that will improve on overall performance and achievements. I assure you of excellence, result, loyalty and professionalism,” she said.