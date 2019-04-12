Sierra Leone: New Chinese ambassador presents credentials to President Bio

The new Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone has reiterated China’s commitment to the four decades long friendship between the two countries as he presented his credentials to President Julius Maada Bio.Hu Zhangliang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, presented his credentials at State House on Thursday.

“China and Sierra Leone enjoy a traditional relationship. Over the past 48 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have enhanced political trust and have made good progress in advancing the friendship and cooperation in various fields. China appreciates Sierra Leone’s efforts in maintaining the ties between our two countries,” Zhangliang said.

Zhangliang replaced WU Peng, whose tour of duty ended in February, after a two year stint in the West African country. A statement from the Sierra Leonean presidency quoted ambassador

Zhangliang saying it was an honour and privilege to present his credentials to President Bio and to represent his country in Sierra Leone. He noted that China had high respect for the Government of

Sierra Leone because of the devoted efforts of President Bio to the wellbeing of his people.

China is a major development partner to Sierra Leone, dominating the mining and construction sectors. China also provides scholarships for hundreds of Sierra Leoneans annually as part of fulfilment of its commitment to support the country’s human capital development.

China was one of the first countries President Bio visited last year, just months after taking office in presidential elections in March that year During his visit to China, Bio met with President Xi Jinping.

“Last year’s meeting between the two Presidents sets out the blueprint for the future of our bilateral relations.

China has had great importance placed on a comprehensive, strategic and cooperative partnership with Sierra Leone. We will continue to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, health care, education, culture, military and other fields to further

develop our relations and bring benefit to our people,” said Ambassador Zhangliang.