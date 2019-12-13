Sierra Leone: New Deputy Health minister gets parliamentary nod

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s nominee as Deputy Minister for Health 2 has been approved by parliament, nearly a month after his latest cabinet reshuffle.Dr Amara Jambai, who until his appointment to cabinet was the Acting Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), was approved by the Parliament on Friday, alongside 11 other presidential nominees.

The development was announced by the House shortly after their approval, as part of the Ninth Report of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service.

Other appointees include deputy ministers and members of boards in various government parastatals.

Dr Jambai’s appointment was part of efforts to boost the country’s healthcare service delivery which has been hindered partly by shortage of qualified and trained human resources.

Dr Kambai becomes the second of two deputy ministers in the ministry.

During his approval process, MPs used the opportunity to highlight some of the limitations in the health sector and the need for appropriate response by the Health ministry.

Hindolo Geveo of ruling SLPP bench drew the attention of Dr. Jambai to the shortages of health facilities in remote communities, especially his constituency in the remote and neglected eastern Kailahun District.

Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, while congratulating the appointees, also admonished them to ensure working in the interest of the state, rather than vested interest.

“Remember that you are going to serve Sierra Leone and not special interest, be it political, regional or ethnic,” the Speaker was quoted as saying.