Sierra Leone: New Human Rights Commissioners subscribe to oath of office

Despite opposition, the five new Commissioners of Sierra Leone’s Human Rights Commission have taken up office after subscribing to the oath.The officials took the oath in front before President Julius Maada Bio at State House. The Commissioners were controversially approved by Parliament last week after a protracted screening process which culminated in a boycott by the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC).

The APC and some civil society organizations are unhappy about the process of removal of their predecessors.

President Bio admonished the new commissioners, noting that they were “meticulously” chosen to serve the country. He said that for every governance structure the roles of the Human Right Commissioners were always very important.

“I want you to know that people have a lot of expectations, and as a nation, we are going to depend on you to protect the human rights of all citizens of this great nation. I want to assure you of government’s support,” the President said.