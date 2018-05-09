Sierra Leone: New Internal Affairs minister calls for a depoliticized police

Sierra Leone’s new Internal Affairs Minister has urged the country’s police chief to work towards depoliticizing the police.Edward A. Soloku, who assumed office after his parliamentary approval on Monday, said he would want to see a police force that serves the citizens without political consideration.

The new minister was speaking at a handing over ceremony in his office in Freetown shortly

after his approval.

In Sierra Leone, the police, like the prison service and immigration department, is supervised by the Internal Affairs ministry.

The police and the former opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), which is now in governance, had a rough relationship in the run up to the March 31 elections that brought President Julius Maada Bio to power.

The SLPP back then accused the police of siding with the then ruling All People’s Congress (APC) party.

The police, like other security institutions, particularly the army, was considered as divided in terms of support for the two main rival parties.

There were allegations that recruitment was done along ethnic bias, resonating the regional and ethnic division characterizing the two parties.

Mr Soloku called on the Inspector General of Police, Richard Moigbeh, to work with him in an effort to depoliticize the police. He also called on all agencies to ensure they respect time and the law in the discharge of their duties.