Sierra Leone: New president’s inauguration slated for May 12

The inauguration of Sierra Leone’s new president, Julius Maada Bio, will be held on May 12, the presidency has announced.The ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Freetown, a statement released by State House on Wednesday said.

The inauguration of Sierra Leone’s president marks the official handing over from the outgoing president to the new one.

The ceremony is usually characterized by the symbolic presentation of a ceremonial staff from the former president to his successor.

Bio was sworn into office one week ago Wednesday after he was declared the winner of the March 31 presidential run-off which pitted him against Dr Samura Kamara of the then incumbent All People’s Congress party.

Stat House said it will provide further details concerning the inauguration ceremony in due course.