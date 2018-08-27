Sierra Leone: Opposition files case at Supreme Court action over enquiry commission

Sierra Leone’s main opposition party has filed a suit at the Supreme Court seeking its interpretation of the procedure used by the Speaker of Parliament over a motion to debate two constitutional instruments seeking to create a commission of enquiry, APA learnt on Monday.The enquiry commission was sanctioned by new President Julius Maada Bio to investigation former government officials who served under ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma. It followed a report by a presidential committee which made preliminary investigations following the assumption of office by President Bio.

The Constitutional Instruments Numbers 64 and 65 of 2018 entitled: ‘The Commission of Inquiry (Examination, Inquiry and Investigation) Notice (1)’ and ‘The Commission of Inquiry (Examination, Inquiry and Investigation) Notice (2)’, were presented to parliament on August 2 by the Ministry of Justice. On the same day, the House went into recess, eliminating any chance of debating it by Members of the Parliament.

However, according to the All Peoples Congress (APC), which holds a majority seat in the Parliament, one of its members, Daniel Koroma, indicated his intention to issue a Notice of Motion through

parliamentary Standing Order requesting for a debate. But this, the party claimed, was overruled by Speaker Dr Abass Bundu on the grounds that the MP cited the wrong Standing Order.

According to law, a constitutional instrument or bill placed in parliament becomes law if after 21 days no MP challenges it. The APC, which ruled Sierra Leone since 2007 to last April, says the

Speaker’s ruling was unjust and it is insisting that the instrument must be debated for the formation of the commission, citing issues that needed addressing.

Last week, the party issued a statement threatening to go to court over the issue. “The APC Party is … of the opinion that the setting up of the proposed Commissions of Inquiry is illegal ab initio.

The singular and supreme authority to make laws including delegated legislations rests only with Parliament and which has not been exercised by Parliament in accordance with sections 170 (7) and 86 (2) of the 1991 Constitution which no doubt is a clear violation of the rights of the people whom

they represent,” it said in its statement.

“The APC Party is also of the opinion that the range of public officials of the former government to appear before these commissions is selective and the deliberate omission of certain names in the GTT Report has the potential of creating tension and insecurity within the country,” it added.

And on Monday, according to a report by the leading Freetown daily, Awoko, APC officials say they have already filed papers at the Supreme Court.

Osman Foday Yansaneh, National Secretary General of the APC, was also quoted in a radio interview in the early hours of Monday confirming this. He described the approach of the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to pass the bill as surreptitious.